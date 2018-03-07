  1. Home
  2. World

More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

By KEN THOMAS and LISA MASCARO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/07 13:17

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Bra

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 6

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined from left by, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., meets

WASHINGTON (AP) — More warnings are coming in response to President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

Congressional Republicans and industry groups are pressing the president to narrow his plan for across-the-board tariffs. A visiting head of state, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, said during a joint news conference with Trump that increased tariffs will hurt everyone in the long run.

And the president's top economic adviser and an opponent of tariffs, Gary Cohn, announced his plans to depart the White House.

Nonetheless, Trump has reiterated his plans as a response to mistreatment of the U.S. in trade deals. He's leaving open the possibility that Canada and Mexico could be spared if they're willing to offer more favorable terms under a renegotiated North American Free Agreement.