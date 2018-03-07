35 Taiwan tycoons listed on Forbes' World Billionaires list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Forbes has released its annual World's Billionaires list on Tuesday, with 35 of Taiwan's wealthiest tycoons in the list, including Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), who has been named the richest businessman in Taiwan by the magazine.

This year, online retail giant Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos overtook Microsoft's Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world. Bill Gates came second, followed by Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.

A total of 35 Taiwanese tycoons hit the list. Nearly one third of the richest Taiwanese tycoons are in tech or high-tech (electronics, optical components, and semiconductors), five from the food & beverage sector (three from the controversial Ting Hsin Group), three from real estate, seven from finance, three from petrochemicals, and two from retail.

The top 10 Taiwanese richest tycoons were: Terry Gou (net worth US$8.5 billion, world's No. 181), Tsai Eng-meng (蔡衍明) of snack food company Want Want China (net worth US$6.8 billion, world's No.242), Lin Yu-lin (林堉璘) of Hong Tai Group (net worth US$5.8 billion, world's No. 305), Barry Lam (林百里) of Quanta Computer (net worth US$3.9 billion, world's No. 572), Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) of Ruentex Group (net worth 3.7 billion, world's No. 606), Luo Jye (羅結) of Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) and Richard Tsai (蔡明興) of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖) of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) of electronics component maker Yageo.

The founders of two of Taiwan's semiconductor giants, Morris Chang (張忠謀) of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), and Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) of chipmaker MediaTek are on Forbes' World Billionaires list too.

The report said that the net worth of the world's top 20 richest has expanded to an accumulated US$1.2 trillion. China has 89 billionaires newly added to the list, followed by the U.S. with 45, India with 18, and Germany with 13.