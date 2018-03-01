US Intel.chief warns Senate hearing on 'Worldwide Threats' of Beijing's plans to diminish US influence 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, spoke before a the U.S. Senate hearing on “Worldwide Threats” Tuesday, March 6, and had offered some specific testimony on China’s activities recently, and some potential threats the country may present.



Coats noted that according to U.S. intelligence, China is in the midst of a massive spending spree aimed at courting foreign governments, to establish a firm geostrategic position and increase global influence.

Coats said that China will spend about US$ 68 billion this year across the world in 68 countries, on initiatives that are anticipated to diminish U.S. influence around the world, reports CNA. Projects referenced in Coats' testimony include those for economic and trade purposes, as well as military projects.



Coats also noted that China is planning to increase its military spending by 8.1 percent this year, which reflects a year to year increase for the past three years. China is investing heavily in its campaign to modernize its military forces.



Under the Trump administration, the United States has also increased its own military spending to the highest numbers it since 2011, and according to the U.S. foreign policy reports, the spending is likely intended to target the growing strength of China and other potential threats across the globe.



In the “Worldwide Threat” report presented to the U.S. Senate hearing, the U.S. Intelligence organizations outline, in three sections the style and manner of the threats that China presents.



Some selections from the report outlining threats from China are presented for readers below.

