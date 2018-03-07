  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/07 12:11
Baltimore 012 202 100—8 14 1
Minnesota 011 050 20x—9 12 1

Harvey, Hess (3), Liranzo (4), Rodriguez (5), Ferrell (7), Bleier (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Mejia, Hildenberger (4), Moya (5), Rogers (6), Littell (7), Jaye (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Littell 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Jaye. HRs_Valencia, Santander; Polanco.

___

Boston 030 000 105—9 13 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 6 2

Velazquez, Kelly (4), Workman (5), Barnes (6), Smith (7), Elias (8), and Leon, Rei; Hu, Castillo (3), Hudson (4), Kittredge (5), Scribner (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Ramos, Moore. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Hu 0-1. Sv_Elias. HRs_Devers, Quiroz, Bogaerts, Espinal; Bauers.

___

Houston (ss) 102 201 040—10 12 0
Washington 000 032 000—5 11 0

Morton, Giles (4), Hoyt (5), Guduan (5), Thornton (6), Ramsey (8), and Stassi, Ritchie; Cole, Goforth (4), Fedde (5), Collins (7), Mendez (8), Smith (8), and Wieters, Gushue. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez, Reed, Kemmer; Marmolejos.

___

New York Yankees 000 101 023—7 12 0
Detroit 010 010 000—2 6 2

Montgomery, Holder (4), Shreve (6), Carroll (7), Lane (8), Feyereisen (9), and Sanchez, Kratz; Liriano, Carpenter (3), Stumpf (5), Jimenez (7), Montgomery (8), Reininger (9), and McCann, Greiner. W_Carroll 4-0. L_Montgomery 1-1. HRs_McKinney.

___

St. Louis 300 000 010—4 5 0
Miami 000 200 200—4 9 1

Flaherty, Brebbia (5), Guilmet (6), Reyes (7), Gonzalez (7), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Knizner; Graves, Rucinski (1), Diaz (2), Barraclough (3), Alcantara (4), Turner (7), and Telis, Holaday. HRs_Knizner; Brinson.

___

Atlanta 010 211 000—5 8 0
Toronto 001 000 000—1 5 0

Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Soroka (5), Wisler (7), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Biagini, Santos (4), Mayza (5), Alburquerque (6), Girodo (7), Rowley (8), Romano (9), and Martin, Pentecost. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Biagini 4-1. HRs_Riley, Ruiz, Franco; Hernandez.

___

Houston (ss) 002 100 110—5 10 2
New York Mets 111 000 114—9 10 1

McHugh, Paulino (4), Boshers (7), Armenteros (8), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Vargas, Lugo (3), Robles (7), Callahan (8), Bashlor (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Bashlor 2-2. L_Armenteros 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Cespedes, Evans, Nido.

___

Cleveland 102 200 010—6 9 1
Cincinnati 011 041 00x—7 10 1

Carrasco, Torres (3), Morimando (4), Hill (5), Plutko (6), Ramirez (7), Ogando (8), and Perez, Mejia; Finnegan, Shackelford (3), Iglesias (4), Perez (5), Weiss (6), Reyes (7), Astin (8), Floro (9), and Mesoraco, Turner. W_Perez 1-0. L_Morimando 2-1. Sv_Floro. HRs_Lindor, Kipnis; Winker, Gennett, O'Grady.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 100 120 001—5 7 1
Chicago Cubs 600 020 10x—9 13 1

Font, DeFratus (1), Baez (3), Chargois (4), Garcia (5), Banuelos (6), Santana (8), and Barnes, Smith; Darvish, Camarena (3), Morrow (4), Cishek (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Mazzoni (7), Rosario (8), Mills (9), and Contreras, Rice. W_Darvish 1-0. L_Font 0-1. HRs_Beaty, Rios; Almora Jr..

___

Milwaukee 000 101 101—4 5 2
Chicago White Sox 000 300 12x—6 7 0

Miley, Brady (4), Jeffress (5), Logan (6), Williams (7), Barnes (8), and Bandy, Nottingham; Lopez, Minaya (4), Scahill (5), Rondon (6), House (7), Dunning (7), Clark (9), and Castillo, Smith. W_Dunning 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Clark. HRs_Shaw (2); Saladino.

___

Texas 001 020 000—3 6 1
Oakland 002 000 03x—5 11 0

Colon, Leclerc (3), Claudio (5), Bibens-Dirkx (6), Rodriguez (8), Espino (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Ohlman; Manaea, Jokisch (3), Pagan (4), Triggs (5), Luzardo (9), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Triggs 1-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Luzardo. HRs_Plouffe; Garcia.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 011 110—4 8 0
Arizona 003 000 20x—5 9 2

Ramirez, Bard (4), Parker (5), Middleton (6), Pinder (7), Paredes (8), and Rivera, Perez; Godley, Suarez (5), Bastardo (6), Feliz (7), McFarland (8), Krehbiel (9), and Mathis, Perez. W_Feliz 1-0. L_Pinder 0-2. Sv_Krehbiel. HRs_Valbuena; Peralta.

___

Colorado 002 100 000—3 8 0
Seattle 100 100 000—2 6 1

Marquez, Rusin (4), Diaz (5), Howard (8), Jemiola (6), and Murphy, Rabago; Leake, Pazos (5), Altavilla (6), Warren (7), Bradford (8), Lawrence (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Leake 0-1. Sv_Jemiola. HRs_Murphy; Zunino.

___