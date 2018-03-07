|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|17
|4
|96
|245
|186
|23-6-2
|23-11-2
|14-5-2
|Boston
|64
|41
|15
|8
|90
|215
|163
|23-7-4
|18-8-4
|14-4-2
|Toronto
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|223
|195
|22-8-2
|17-14-5
|11-6-3
|Washington
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|203
|193
|23-9-2
|14-12-5
|11-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|67
|38
|25
|4
|80
|219
|203
|25-8-1
|13-17-3
|14-6-0
|Philadelphia
|66
|34
|21
|11
|79
|197
|193
|16-10-6
|18-11-5
|9-5-5
|New Jersey
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|199
|203
|18-13-3
|16-12-5
|12-9-1
|Columbus
|67
|34
|28
|5
|73
|180
|187
|20-11-2
|14-17-3
|12-10-3
|Florida
|64
|32
|25
|7
|71
|193
|204
|19-9-3
|13-16-4
|10-5-2
|Carolina
|67
|29
|27
|11
|69
|178
|204
|16-12-6
|13-15-5
|8-8-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|29
|29
|9
|67
|216
|241
|16-12-4
|13-17-5
|10-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|30
|31
|6
|66
|189
|212
|18-13-4
|12-18-2
|7-8-3
|Detroit
|66
|26
|29
|11
|63
|175
|199
|13-13-8
|13-16-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|66
|25
|30
|11
|61
|171
|206
|16-10-8
|9-20-3
|10-6-4
|Ottawa
|65
|23
|32
|10
|56
|177
|227
|14-13-5
|9-19-5
|6-11-3
|Buffalo
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|159
|214
|10-18-4
|11-16-7
|9-7-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|66
|43
|14
|9
|95
|216
|168
|23-7-3
|20-7-6
|15-4-2
|Vegas
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|226
|184
|24-7-2
|18-12-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|66
|40
|17
|9
|89
|223
|175
|24-7-2
|16-10-7
|11-7-2
|Minnesota
|67
|38
|22
|7
|83
|210
|192
|24-5-6
|14-17-1
|11-10-0
|Dallas
|67
|37
|24
|6
|80
|195
|176
|23-10-3
|14-14-3
|11-12-0
|San Jose
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|196
|184
|19-10-3
|16-12-6
|16-4-3
|Anaheim
|66
|33
|21
|12
|78
|186
|183
|18-9-5
|15-12-7
|10-6-7
|Los Angeles
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|192
|165
|16-12-3
|20-13-2
|10-10-3
|Colorado
|66
|35
|24
|7
|77
|206
|195
|23-8-2
|12-16-5
|8-9-3
|St. Louis
|66
|35
|26
|5
|75
|180
|176
|20-14-0
|15-12-5
|9-9-3
|Calgary
|67
|32
|25
|10
|74
|188
|199
|14-15-4
|18-10-6
|9-7-3
|Chicago
|67
|29
|30
|8
|66
|190
|196
|16-14-3
|13-16-5
|7-9-2
|Edmonton
|66
|28
|34
|4
|60
|187
|219
|14-17-2
|14-17-2
|13-8-0
|Vancouver
|66
|25
|32
|9
|59
|180
|217
|12-15-6
|13-17-3
|6-11-1
|Arizona
|65
|20
|34
|11
|51
|158
|213
|12-18-4
|8-16-7
|4-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT
Buffalo 5, Toronto 3
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Columbus 4, Vegas 1
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
Boston 6, Detroit 5, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT
Minnesota 6, Carolina 2
Nashville 2, Dallas 0
Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.