2nd generation Taiwanese American announces run for U.S. presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A New York-born second-generation Taiwanese American entrepreneur has announced his plan to vie for the U.S. presidency in 2020.

To that end, Andrew Yang could find himself competing with the likes of former U.S. President Joe Biden, New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, and Oprah Winfrey, at Democratic Party presidential primaries in 2020.

The 43-year-old grew up in New York and founded a non-profit organization Venture For America to help youth start their own businesses. His business plan has been backed by former President Barack Obama.

The entrepreneur's presidential campaign slogan is "Humanity First." He believes that automation and advanced human intelligence is going to wipe out millions of jobs, and therefore advocates radical measures to avoid another Great Depression and collapse of the society. He has proposed issuing a monthly US$1,000 "Freedom Dividend" for American citizens aged between 18 and 64 as basic income, to help all Americans get out of poverty.

According to Apple Daily, Yang has raised US$130,000 after filing the necessary paperwork at the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on November 6, 2017, and is expected to raise millions for his campaign.

Andrew Yang has become the first Taiwanese American to run for the post. The first Asian American who sought presidential nomination was Hiram Leong Fong (1906 - 2004), a second generation Chinese American, who joined the 1964 Republican Party presidential primaries. The other Asian American currently making a presidential run is Japanese American Patsy Mink, Hawaii's first Japanese American female lawyer, who joined the Democratic Party's presidential primaries in 1971.