Google map shows locations of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Google map showing all the locations of all 36 winners of the Michelin Bib Gourmand awards in Taipei, which was released yesterday, has been created by CNA yesterday (March 6).

For the first time in Taipei, Michelin on Monday (March 6) released the winners of its Bib Gourmand awards, just one week before its highly anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei will also be announced on March 14.

Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. In the case of the new Taipei list, 36 addresses were selected, with 10 being located in the city's renown night markets.

As can be seen in the map, Michelin selected restaurants primarily in Taipei's core, older disctricts, including Datong, Wanhua, Zhongzheng, Songshan, Da'an, and Xinyi, with only one eatery in the outer district of Shilin. The more modernized and far-flung districts of Beitou, Neihu, Nangang, and Wenshan have yet to have establishments make the cut on a Michelin list thus far.