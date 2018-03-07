  1. Home
Google map shows locations of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners in Taipei

New Google map shows location of all 36 Michelin Bib Gourmand eateries in Taipei 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/07 12:48

Screenshot of Google map.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Google map showing all the locations of all 36 winners of the Michelin Bib Gourmand awards in Taipei, which was released yesterday, has been created by CNA yesterday (March 6). 

For the first time in Taipei, Michelin on Monday (March 6) released the winners of its Bib Gourmand awards, just one week before its highly anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei will also be announced on March 14.

Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. In the case of the new Taipei list, 36 addresses were selected, with 10 being located in the city's renown night markets. 

As can be seen in the map, Michelin selected restaurants primarily in Taipei's core, older disctricts, including Datong, Wanhua, Zhongzheng, Songshan, Da'an, and Xinyi, with only one eatery in the outer district of Shilin. The more modernized and far-flung districts of Beitou, Neihu, Nangang, and Wenshan have yet to have establishments make the cut on a Michelin list thus far. 
Michelin
Michelin Bib Gourmand
Michelin guide
Michelin restaurants

