National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/07 11:41
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 46 17 .730
Boston 45 20 .692 2
Philadelphia 35 28 .556 11
New York 24 40 .375 22½
Brooklyn 20 44 .313 26½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 37 28 .569
Miami 34 31 .523 3
Charlotte 28 37 .431 9
Orlando 20 44 .313 16½
Atlanta 20 45 .308 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 26 .587
Indiana 37 27 .578 ½
Milwaukee 34 30 .531
Detroit 29 35 .453
Chicago 21 42 .333 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 13 .794
New Orleans 36 26 .581 13½
San Antonio 37 27 .578 13½
Dallas 19 45 .297 31½
Memphis 18 45 .286 32
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 38 26 .594
Minnesota 38 28 .576 1
Oklahoma City 37 29 .561 2
Denver 35 28 .556
Utah 34 30 .531 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 49 14 .778
L.A. Clippers 34 28 .548 14½
L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 21
Sacramento 20 44 .313 29½
Phoenix 19 47 .288 31½

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 112, Detroit 90

Indiana 92, Milwaukee 89

Miami 125, Phoenix 103

Boston 105, Chicago 89

San Antonio 100, Memphis 98

Utah 94, Orlando 80

Portland 108, L.A. Lakers 103

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 128, Charlotte 114

Toronto 106, Atlanta 90

Washington 117, Miami 113, OT

Houston 122, Oklahoma City 112

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.