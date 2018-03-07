|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|46
|17
|.730
|—
|Boston
|45
|20
|.692
|2
|Philadelphia
|35
|28
|.556
|11
|New York
|24
|40
|.375
|22½
|Brooklyn
|20
|44
|.313
|26½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Miami
|34
|31
|.523
|3
|Charlotte
|28
|37
|.431
|9
|Orlando
|20
|44
|.313
|16½
|Atlanta
|20
|45
|.308
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Indiana
|37
|27
|.578
|½
|Milwaukee
|34
|30
|.531
|3½
|Detroit
|29
|35
|.453
|8½
|Chicago
|21
|42
|.333
|16
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|13
|.794
|—
|New Orleans
|36
|26
|.581
|13½
|San Antonio
|37
|27
|.578
|13½
|Dallas
|19
|45
|.297
|31½
|Memphis
|18
|45
|.286
|32
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|28
|.576
|1
|Oklahoma City
|37
|29
|.561
|2
|Denver
|35
|28
|.556
|2½
|Utah
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|49
|14
|.778
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|34
|28
|.548
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|28
|35
|.444
|21
|Sacramento
|20
|44
|.313
|29½
|Phoenix
|19
|47
|.288
|31½
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 112, Detroit 90
Indiana 92, Milwaukee 89
Miami 125, Phoenix 103
Boston 105, Chicago 89
San Antonio 100, Memphis 98
Utah 94, Orlando 80
Portland 108, L.A. Lakers 103
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 128, Charlotte 114
Toronto 106, Atlanta 90
Washington 117, Miami 113, OT
Houston 122, Oklahoma City 112
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.