All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 67 46 17 4 96 245 186 23-6-2 23-11-2 14-5-2 Boston 64 41 15 8 90 215 163 23-7-4 18-8-4 14-4-2 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 22-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193 23-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 67 38 25 4 80 219 203 25-8-1 13-17-3 14-6-0 Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193 16-10-6 18-11-5 9-5-5 New Jersey 67 34 25 8 76 199 203 18-13-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Columbus 67 34 28 5 73 180 187 20-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 Florida 64 32 25 7 71 193 204 19-9-3 13-16-4 10-5-2 Carolina 67 29 27 11 69 178 204 16-12-6 13-15-5 8-8-5 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 16-12-4 13-17-5 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 67 30 31 6 66 189 212 18-13-4 12-18-2 7-8-3 Detroit 66 26 29 11 63 175 199 13-13-8 13-16-3 6-13-4 Montreal 66 25 30 11 61 171 206 16-10-8 9-20-3 10-6-4 Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227 14-13-5 9-19-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 66 21 34 11 53 159 214 10-18-4 11-16-7 9-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 66 43 14 9 95 216 168 23-7-3 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 66 42 19 5 89 226 184 24-7-2 18-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 66 40 17 9 89 223 175 24-7-2 16-10-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 24-5-6 14-17-1 11-10-0 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 23-10-3 14-14-3 11-12-0 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 19-10-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183 18-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 16-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193 23-8-2 12-16-4 8-9-2 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 20-14-0 15-12-5 9-9-3 Calgary 67 32 25 10 74 188 199 14-15-4 18-10-6 9-7-3 Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195 15-14-3 13-16-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 14-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 66 25 32 9 59 180 217 12-15-6 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 65 20 34 11 51 158 213 12-18-4 8-16-7 4-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 4, Vegas 1

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Boston 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Carolina 2

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.