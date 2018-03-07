  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/07 11:47
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 67 46 17 4 96 245 186
Boston 64 41 15 8 90 215 163
Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195
Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193
Pittsburgh 67 38 25 4 80 219 203
Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193
New Jersey 67 34 25 8 76 199 203
Columbus 67 34 28 5 73 180 187
Florida 64 32 25 7 71 193 204
Carolina 67 29 27 11 69 178 204
N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241
N.Y. Rangers 67 30 31 6 66 189 212
Detroit 66 26 29 11 63 175 199
Montreal 66 25 30 11 61 171 206
Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227
Buffalo 66 21 34 11 53 159 214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 66 43 14 9 95 216 168
Vegas 66 42 19 5 89 226 184
Winnipeg 66 40 17 9 89 223 175
Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192
Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176
San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184
Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183
Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165
Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193
St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176
Calgary 67 32 25 10 74 188 199
Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195
Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219
Vancouver 66 25 32 9 59 180 217
Arizona 65 20 34 11 51 158 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 4, Vegas 1

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Boston 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Carolina 2

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.