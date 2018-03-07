All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 67 46 17 4 96 245 186 Boston 64 41 15 8 90 215 163 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193 Pittsburgh 67 38 25 4 80 219 203 Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193 New Jersey 67 34 25 8 76 199 203 Columbus 67 34 28 5 73 180 187 Florida 64 32 25 7 71 193 204 Carolina 67 29 27 11 69 178 204 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 N.Y. Rangers 67 30 31 6 66 189 212 Detroit 66 26 29 11 63 175 199 Montreal 66 25 30 11 61 171 206 Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227 Buffalo 66 21 34 11 53 159 214 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 66 43 14 9 95 216 168 Vegas 66 42 19 5 89 226 184 Winnipeg 66 40 17 9 89 223 175 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Calgary 67 32 25 10 74 188 199 Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 Vancouver 66 25 32 9 59 180 217 Arizona 65 20 34 11 51 158 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 4, Vegas 1

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Boston 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Carolina 2

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.