All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 66 45 17 4 94 240 182 Boston 63 40 15 8 88 209 158 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 Washington 65 37 21 7 81 203 193 Pittsburgh 67 38 25 4 80 219 203 Philadelphia 66 34 21 11 79 197 193 New Jersey 66 33 25 8 74 193 199 Columbus 66 33 28 5 71 176 186 Florida 63 32 25 6 70 189 199 Carolina 66 29 26 11 69 176 198 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 N.Y. Rangers 67 30 31 6 66 189 212 Detroit 65 26 29 10 62 170 193 Montreal 65 25 29 11 61 167 200 Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227 Buffalo 66 21 34 11 53 159 214 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 65 42 14 9 93 214 168 Vegas 65 42 18 5 89 225 180 Winnipeg 66 40 17 9 89 223 175 Minnesota 66 37 22 7 81 204 190 Dallas 66 37 23 6 80 195 174 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 Anaheim 66 33 21 12 78 186 183 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Colorado 65 35 24 6 76 205 193 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Calgary 67 32 25 10 74 188 199 Chicago 66 28 30 8 64 188 195 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 Vancouver 66 25 32 9 59 180 217 Arizona 65 20 34 11 51 158 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.