DeRozan scores 25, Raptors beat Hawks 106-90

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 15 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-90 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

C.J. Miles added 14 points, and Delon Wright and Serge Ibaka each had 10 as the Eastern Conference leaders won for the 12th time in 13 games and completed their first season sweep of the Hawks since 2001-02.

The Raptors are 27-5 at home, the best record in the NBA. Toronto, which trailed by one to begin the fourth quarter, improved to 4-16 when behind through three.

Toronto outscored Atlanta 30-13 in the fourth. The Hawks shot 6 for 18 in the quarter and committed eight turnvoers.

Kent Bazemore and John Collins each scored 15 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Hawks lost for the sixth time in eight games.

The Hawks are 5-26 on the road.

Atlanta trailed 88-85 after a basket by Collins with 6:43 remaining, but Wright sandwiched baskets around a long 3-pointer by Miles as the Raptors took a 95-85 lead with 4:15 to go. After a Hawks timeout, Toronto's Jakob Poeltl scored back-to-back baskets to put the Raptors up 99-85.

Miles Plumlee scored six points in the first and the Hawks led 28-27 after one. The Raptors made 8 of 22 field goal attempts in the first.

Lowry and DeRozan were each picked up technical fouls in the final 35 seconds of the first half, with Lowry penalized for his angry outburst after being called for fouling Mike Muscala. Muscala made four free throws to give Atlanta a 51-50 lead at halftime.

DeRozan had 12 points in the third, half of them at the free throw line, but Atlanta scored the final four points of the quarter to take a 77-76 edge into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bazemore returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Sunday's win over Phoenix. ... The Hawks made 22 turnovers, leading to 25 points for Toronto. Atlanta's season high in turnovers is 24, set in a Nov. 11 loss at Washington.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (sprained right ankle) missed his third straight game, with Malcolm Miller making his second start in Anunoby's place. ... Toronto signed F Nigel Hayes to a 10-day contract. Hayes averaged 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 38 games with Westchester in the G League. ... DeRozan shot 12 for 14 at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Indiana on Friday.

Raptors: Visit Detroit on Wednesday. Toronto has won four straight meetings.

