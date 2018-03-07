|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|66
|45
|17
|4
|94
|240
|182
|Boston
|63
|40
|15
|8
|88
|209
|158
|Toronto
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|223
|195
|Florida
|63
|32
|25
|6
|70
|189
|199
|Detroit
|65
|26
|29
|10
|62
|170
|193
|Montreal
|65
|25
|29
|11
|61
|167
|200
|Ottawa
|65
|23
|32
|10
|56
|177
|227
|Buffalo
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|159
|214
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|203
|193
|Pittsburgh
|67
|38
|25
|4
|80
|219
|203
|Philadelphia
|66
|34
|21
|11
|79
|197
|193
|New Jersey
|66
|33
|25
|8
|74
|193
|199
|Columbus
|67
|34
|28
|5
|73
|180
|187
|Carolina
|66
|29
|26
|11
|69
|176
|198
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|29
|29
|9
|67
|216
|241
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|30
|31
|6
|66
|189
|212
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|65
|42
|14
|9
|93
|214
|168
|Winnipeg
|66
|40
|17
|9
|89
|223
|175
|Minnesota
|66
|37
|22
|7
|81
|204
|190
|Dallas
|66
|37
|23
|6
|80
|195
|174
|Colorado
|65
|35
|24
|6
|76
|205
|193
|St. Louis
|66
|35
|26
|5
|75
|180
|176
|Chicago
|66
|28
|30
|8
|64
|188
|195
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|226
|184
|San Jose
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|196
|184
|Anaheim
|66
|33
|21
|12
|78
|186
|183
|Los Angeles
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|192
|165
|Calgary
|67
|32
|25
|10
|74
|188
|199
|Edmonton
|66
|28
|34
|4
|60
|187
|219
|Vancouver
|66
|25
|32
|9
|59
|180
|217
|Arizona
|65
|20
|34
|11
|51
|158
|213
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 3, OT
Buffalo 5, Toronto 3
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Columbus 4, Vegas 1
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.