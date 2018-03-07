Taiwan headline news

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: North Korea willing to hold talks, set up formal ties with U.S.
@China Times: Taiwan government places blame on its own people for maritime dispute with Japan
@Liberty Times: Precipitating cause of liver cancer discovered by National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center
@Apple Daily: 'Bib Gourmand' list released, featuring 36 eateries with meals of less than NT$1,000
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors rush to pick up TSMC, boosting broader market
@Commercial Times: Hiwin February sales up 34% year-on-year
