Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on March 7, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/07 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: North Korea willing to hold talks, set up formal ties with U.S.

@China Times: Taiwan government places blame on its own people for maritime dispute with Japan

@Liberty Times: Precipitating cause of liver cancer discovered by National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center

@Apple Daily: 'Bib Gourmand' list released, featuring 36 eateries with meals of less than NT$1,000

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors rush to pick up TSMC, boosting broader market

@Commercial Times: Hiwin February sales up 34% year-on-year

 
