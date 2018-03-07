New Zealand vs. England, 4th ODI scoreboard

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday in the fourth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at the University Oval:

New Zealand won the toss England

Jason Roy c Santner b Sodhi 42

Jonny Bairstow c Southee b Munro 138

Joe Root c Latham b Southee 102

Jos Buttler c and b Sodhi 0

Eoin Morgan c Munro b Boult 5

Ben Stokes c Nicholls b Sodhi 1

Moeen Ali c Southee b Sodhi 3

Chris Woakes c Boult b Munro 3

Adil Rashid b Boult 11

Tom Curran not out 22

Mark Wood not out 3

Extras (1lb, 4w) 5

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 335

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-77, 2-267, 3-267, 4-274, 5-276, 6-280, 7-288, 8-305, 9-313.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-87-1 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-23-0 (1w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-57-0, Ish Sodhi 10-1-58-4 (1w), Colin Munro 8-0-53-2.

Series: England leads best-of-five series 2-1.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.