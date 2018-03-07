New Zealand vs. England, 4th ODI scoreboard

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday in the fourth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at the University Oval:
|New Zealand won the toss
|England
Jason Roy c Santner b Sodhi 42
Jonny Bairstow c Southee b Munro 138
Joe Root c Latham b Southee 102
Jos Buttler c and b Sodhi 0
Eoin Morgan c Munro b Boult 5
Ben Stokes c Nicholls b Sodhi 1
Moeen Ali c Southee b Sodhi 3
Chris Woakes c Boult b Munro 3
Adil Rashid b Boult 11
Tom Curran not out 22
Mark Wood not out 3
Extras (1lb, 4w) 5
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 335
Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-77, 2-267, 3-267, 4-274, 5-276, 6-280, 7-288, 8-305, 9-313.
Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-87-1 (1w), Trent Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-23-0 (1w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-57-0, Ish Sodhi 10-1-58-4 (1w), Colin Munro 8-0-53-2.
Series: England leads best-of-five series 2-1.
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.