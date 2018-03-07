  1. Home
Tibetan government-in-exile cancels two events in New Delhi

Prayer meeting at the Gandhi Samadhi in Rajghat and a ‘Thank You India’ event at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex canceled

By Jose Kalathil,Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2018/03/07 10:07

(By Associated Press)

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Tibetan government-in-exile has canceled two events that were scheduled to take place in the national capital — an inter-faith prayer meeting at the Gandhi Samadhi in Rajghat on March 31 and a "Thank You India" event at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on April 1.

This follows a newspaper report that cited a Union government advisory asking central and state government officials to stay away from the Dalai Lama-led “Thank You India” campaign.

"The Thyagaraj stadium event has been shifted to Dharamsala now. And the inter-faith prayer at Rajghat has been canceled for now," Sonam Dagpo, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration, was quoted as saying.

The Foreign Secretary, in a note, had requested Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha to issue a "classified circular advisory advising all Ministries/Departments of Government of India as well as State Governments not to accept any invitation or to participate in the proposed commemorative events."

The Tibetan government-in-exile had planned a series of events to commemorate 60 years of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India in 1959 to escape Chinese persecution.
