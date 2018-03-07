The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 4, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Sky Guide AR, Fifth Star Labs LLC

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. NBA 2K18, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

7. Helix Jump, Voodoo

8. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

6. Notability, Ginger Labs

7. My Town : Airport, My Town Games LTD

8. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

9. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

4. The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive

5. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

