Ava DuVernay's unprecedented journey to 'A Wrinkle in Time'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ava DuVernay doesn't slow down. The 45-year-old director of films like "Selma" and "The 13th" says she feels like she has a short window in the entertainment industry and wants to do as much as she can with the time she has.

DuVernay became the first woman of color to ever get over $100 million to direct a live-action film when she signed on for Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time."

The adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel hits theaters this Friday under pressure and scrutiny from a film industry that famously does not give female filmmakers second chances.

DuVernay says she doesn't know if she'll get another film of this size, but that the big swing and the risk were worth it.