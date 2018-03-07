Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|012
|202
|100—8
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|011
|050
|20x—9
|12
|1
Harvey, Hess (3), Liranzo (4), Rodriguez (5), Ferrell (7), Bleier (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Mejia, Hildenberger (4), Moya (5), Rogers (6), Littell (7), Jaye (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Littell 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Jaye. HRs_Valencia, Santander; Polanco.
___
|Boston
|030
|000
|105—9
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
Velazquez, Kelly (4), Workman (5), Barnes (6), Smith (7), Elias (8), and Leon, Rei; Hu, Castillo (3), Hudson (4), Kittredge (5), Scribner (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Ramos, Moore. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Hu 0-1. Sv_Elias. HRs_Devers, Quiroz, Bogaerts, Espinal; Bauers.
___
|Houston (ss)
|102
|201
|040—10
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|032
|000—5
|11
|0
Morton, Giles (4), Hoyt (5), Guduan (5), Thornton (6), Ramsey (8), and Stassi, Ritchie; Cole, Goforth (4), Fedde (5), Collins (7), Mendez (8), Smith (8), and Wieters, Gushue. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez, Reed, Kemmer; Marmolejos.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|101
|023—7
|12
|0
|Detroit
|010
|010
|000—2
|6
|2
Montgomery, Holder (4), Shreve (6), Carroll (7), Lane (8), Feyereisen (9), and Sanchez, Kratz; Liriano, Carpenter (3), Stumpf (5), Jimenez (7), Montgomery (8), Reininger (9), and McCann, Greiner. W_Carroll 4-0. L_Montgomery 1-1. HRs_McKinney.
___
|St. Louis
|300
|000
|010—4
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|200
|200—4
|9
|1
Flaherty, Brebbia (5), Guilmet (6), Reyes (7), Gonzalez (7), Tuivailala (9), and Molina, Knizner; Graves, Rucinski (1), Diaz (2), Barraclough (3), Alcantara (4), Turner (7), and Telis, Holaday. HRs_Knizner; Brinson.
___
|Atlanta
|010
|211
|000—5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Soroka (5), Wisler (7), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Biagini, Santos (4), Mayza (5), Alburquerque (6), Girodo (7), Rowley (8), Romano (9), and Martin, Pentecost. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Biagini 4-1. HRs_Riley, Ruiz, Franco; Hernandez.
___
|Houston (ss)
|002
|100
|110—5
|10
|2
|New York Mets
|111
|000
|114—9
|10
|1
McHugh, Paulino (4), Boshers (7), Armenteros (8), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Vargas, Lugo (3), Robles (7), Callahan (8), Bashlor (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Bashlor 2-2. L_Armenteros 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Cespedes, Evans, Nido.
___
|Texas
|001
|020
|000—3
|6
|1
|Oakland
|002
|000
|03x—5
|11
|0
Colon, Leclerc (3), Claudio (5), Bibens-Dirkx (6), Rodriguez (8), Espino (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Ohlman; Manaea, Jokisch (3), Pagan (4), Triggs (5), Luzardo (9), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Triggs 1-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Luzardo. HRs_Plouffe; Garcia.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|011
|110—4
|8
|0
|Arizona
|003
|000
|20x—5
|9
|2
Ramirez, Bard (4), Parker (5), Middleton (6), Pinder (7), Paredes (8), and Rivera, Perez; Godley, Suarez (5), Bastardo (6), Feliz (7), McFarland (8), Krehbiel (9), and Mathis, Perez. W_Feliz 1-0. L_Pinder 0-2. Sv_Krehbiel. HRs_Valbuena; Peralta.
___