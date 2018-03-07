Biden calls on unions to boost Dem in PA special election

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says that America needs Democrat Conor Lamb to win next week's special election in western Pennsylvania. And Biden is calling on labor unions to fuel the victory.

The former vice president praised the little-known Democrat Tuesday afternoon inside a suburban Pittsburgh union hall a week before the nation's next Trump-era special election.

Biden said of Lamb: "We need him to bring this country back together again."

Biden's union hall appearance reflected the significance of working-class voters in the election.

The district, which stretches from suburban Pittsburgh to the West Virginia border, features an estimated 17,000 steelworkers.

President Trump plans to visit the district this weekend on behalf of Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone.