BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Thursday's Match
Arsenal 0, Man City 3
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley 2, Everton 1
Swansea 4, West Ham 1
Southampton 0, Stoke 0
Watford 1, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Huddersfield 0
Leicester 1, Bournemouth 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 0
|Sunday's Matches
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
|Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 2, Man United 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Hull 1, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Sheffield United 3
|Friday's Match
Middlesbrough 3, Leeds 0
|Saturday's Matches
Derby 1, Fulham 2
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion
Aston Villa vs. QPR
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 1
Brentford vs. Cardiff
Barnsley vs. Norwich
Bolton 1, Preston 3
Ipswich vs. Hull
Bristol City 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wolverhampton vs. Reading
|Tuesday's Matches
Peterborough 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan
|Saturday's Matches
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town
Doncaster vs. Bury
Southend 0, Walsall 3
Blackpool vs. Northampton
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2
Rochdale vs. Plymouth
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough
Bradford vs. Portsmouth
Gillingham vs. Rotherham
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
|Sunday's Match
Blackburn 2, Wigan 2
|Tuesday's Match
Wycombe 0, Coventry 1
|Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Lincoln City
Barnet vs. Port Vale
Cambridge United 1, Luton Town 1
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley
Crewe vs. Forest Green Rovers
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town
Cheltenham vs. Notts County
Exeter vs. Chesterfield
Morecambe vs. Colchester
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Swindon vs. Yeovil
|Tuesday's Match
Swansea 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
|Wednesday's Match
Tottenham 6, Rochdale 1