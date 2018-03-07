The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 4, 2018:
1. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2. Coco (2017)
3. Lady Bird
4. Darkest Hour
5. Murder On the Orient Express
6. The Shape of Water
7. Pitch Perfect 3
8. Thor: Ragnarok
9. I, Tonya
10. Ferdinand
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. Darkest Hour
3. The Florida Project
4. Just Getting Started
5. The Disaster Artist
6. My Friend Dahmer
7. Home Again (2017)
8. Ex Machina
9. Loving Vincent
10. The Square
