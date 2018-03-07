BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Hull 1, Millwall 2
Hull: Abel Hernandez (80).
Millwall: George Saville (2), Jake Cooper (33).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1
Cardiff: Callum Paterson (31), Marko Grujic (47).
Barnsley: Oliver McBurnie (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0
Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (31, 44), Tom Cairney (61).
Halftime: 2-0.
|QPR 1, Derby 1
QPR: Massimo Luongo (87).
Derby: Andreas Weimann (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao (70).
Ipswich: Martyn Waghorn (51, 83).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1
Middlesbrough: Patrick Bamford (39).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2
Brentford: Kyle McFadzean (60, og.), Sergi Canos (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3
Aston Villa: Lewis Grabban (34), James Chester (45), Bryan Oviedo (66, og.).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Preston 2, Bristol City 1
Preston: Alan Browne (20), Sean Maguire (69).
Bristol City: Famara Diedhiou (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Reading 1, Bolton 1
Reading: Modou Barrow (32).
Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Walsall 0, Rochdale 3
Rochdale: Jimmy McNulty (16), Ian Henderson (71), Mihai Dobre (86).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1
Cheltenham: Joe Morrell (66).
Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (45, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Mansfield Town: Joel Byrom (49).
Lincoln City: Ollie Palmer (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3
Newport County: Dan Butler (9), Paul Hayes (17, 38).
Forest Green Rovers: Dan Butler (6, og.), Gavin Gunning (30), Lee Collins (82).
Halftime: 3-2.