2018/03/07 06:44
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Hull 1, Millwall 2

Hull: Abel Hernandez (80).

Millwall: George Saville (2), Jake Cooper (33).

Halftime: 0-2.

Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1

Cardiff: Callum Paterson (31), Marko Grujic (47).

Barnsley: Oliver McBurnie (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic (31, 44), Tom Cairney (61).

Halftime: 2-0.

QPR 1, Derby 1

QPR: Massimo Luongo (87).

Derby: Andreas Weimann (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao (70).

Ipswich: Martyn Waghorn (51, 83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1

Middlesbrough: Patrick Bamford (39).

Halftime: 0-1.

Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2

Brentford: Kyle McFadzean (60, og.), Sergi Canos (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3

Aston Villa: Lewis Grabban (34), James Chester (45), Bryan Oviedo (66, og.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Preston 2, Bristol City 1

Preston: Alan Browne (20), Sean Maguire (69).

Bristol City: Famara Diedhiou (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 1, Bolton 1

Reading: Modou Barrow (32).

Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One
Walsall 0, Rochdale 3

Rochdale: Jimmy McNulty (16), Ian Henderson (71), Mihai Dobre (86).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1

Cheltenham: Joe Morrell (66).

Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (42).

Halftime: 0-1.

Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (45, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1

Mansfield Town: Joel Byrom (49).

Lincoln City: Ollie Palmer (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3

Newport County: Dan Butler (9), Paul Hayes (17, 38).

Forest Green Rovers: Dan Butler (6, og.), Gavin Gunning (30), Lee Collins (82).

Halftime: 3-2.