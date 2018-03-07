Marines let women join West Coast combat course

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is adding women to a previously male-only combat training course in California, integrating the battalion this week after months of review.

Marine Capt. Joshua Pena says 40 female Marine students checked-in Tuesday to the Marine Combat Training Battalion at Camp Pendleton. The entry-level course is for Marines who've finished boot camp and aren't assigned to infantry jobs. It lasts about a month and includes basic combat training, including patrol and convoy operations, marksmanship and the use of grenade launchers and machine guns.

Pena says the female Marines will be fully integrated with the men, and that their inclusion triggered no changes to the course instruction.

Currently Marine boot camp on the west coast is male-only. Women attend boot camp in South Carolina.