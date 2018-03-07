Mixed reactions in Kosovo to Slobodan Milosevic musical

Actors Dejan Cicmilovic, 2nd right, who plays Slobodan Milosevic, and Ivana Kovacevic, right, who plays Milosevic's wife perform on stage in a musical
Actress Ivana Kovacevic, center, who plays Milosevic's wife performs on stage in a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongm
Actors perform on stage in a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic premiered Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Playwright Jelena Bogavac speaks prior the start of a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic premier
Actors make final preparations before appearing on stage in a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic
A member of the cast gets her make up done before appearing on stage in a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongman Slobod
An actress makes final preparations before appearing on stage in a musical dubbed The "Lift: Slobodan Show" about late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milo
GRACANICA, Kosovo (AP) — A musical about late Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic has been staged in Kosovo, drawing mixed reactions in the nation still reeling from a bloody war the former strongman waged here 20 years ago.
The "Lift: Slobodan Show" premiered Tuesday at a packed theater in Gracanica, a Serb-populated town outside Kosovo's capital of Pristina. It was performed by a local theater group and artists from Serbia.
But Kosovo's ethnic Albanians are shunning the play, reflecting the continued ethnic divisions in a country that was a Serbian province before declaring independence in 2008. Milosevic's brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians in 1998-99 killed some 10,000 people.
Independent analyst Shkelzen Maliqi said: "I do not intend to see the show. I would not like to listen to the text with quotes from Slobo."