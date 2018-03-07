RBS to pay $500M for deception on mortgage-backed securities

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay $500 million to New York for using deceptive practices while marketing and selling mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday that the settlement includes $100 million in cash to the state and $400 million worth of consumer relief for New York homeowners and communities.

Under the agreement, RBS admits that it sold investors residential mortgage-backed securities that failed to comply with underwriting guidelines. Schneiderman says the bank's actions harmed "countless New York homeowners and investors" by contributing to the crash in home values.

The British taxpayer-owned bank announced last month that its 2018 results may be hit by a pending multi-billion-dollar settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its pre-financial crisis mortgage-backed securities.