School shootings spur real-time reaction, survivor support

Modern technology has enabled real-time reaction, support and calls for action during deadly mass shootings in the U.S.

During the Feb. 14 massacre at a Florida high school, students took live video while crouching under desks trying to hide from the gunman. And survivors of other shootings live-tweeted them messages of encouragement and sympathy.

Among those reaching out was Britnee Webb, who survived a 2007 mall shooting that killed five people in Salt Lake City.

Webb saw a tweet from freshman Aidan Minoff during the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and responded with words of support.

Webb says she wanted to offer Aidan a real-time voice of comfort from a survivor because she wishes someone could have done the same for her.