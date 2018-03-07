  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/07 05:16
Baltimore 012 202 100—8 14 1
Minnesota 011 050 20x—9 12 1

Harvey, Hess (3), Liranzo (4), Rodriguez (5), Ferrell (7), Bleier (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Mejia, Hildenberger (4), Moya (5), Rogers (6), Littell (7), Jaye (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Littell 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Jaye. HRs_Valencia, Santander; Polanco.

___

Boston 030 000 105—9 13 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 6 2

Velazquez, Kelly (4), Workman (5), Barnes (6), Smith (7), Elias (8), and Leon, Rei; Hu, Castillo (3), Hudson (4), Kittredge (5), Scribner (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Ramos, Moore. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Hu 0-1. Sv_Elias. HRs_Devers, Quiroz, Bogaerts, Espinal; Bauers.

___

Atlanta 010 211 000—5 8 0
Toronto 001 000 000—1 5 0

Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Soroka (5), Wisler (7), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Biagini, Santos (4), Mayza (5), Alburquerque (6), Girodo (7), Rowley (8), Romano (9), and Martin, Pentecost. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Biagini 4-1. HRs_Riley, Ruiz, Franco; Hernandez.

___

Houston (ss) 002 100 110—5 10 2
New York Mets 111 000 114—9 10 1

McHugh, Paulino (4), Boshers (7), Armenteros (8), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Vargas, Lugo (3), Robles (7), Callahan (8), Bashlor (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Bashlor 2-2. L_Armenteros 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Cespedes, Evans, Nido.

___