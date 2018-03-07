Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|012
|202
|100—8
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|011
|050
|20x—9
|12
|1
Harvey, Hess (3), Liranzo (4), Rodriguez (5), Ferrell (7), Bleier (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Mejia, Hildenberger (4), Moya (5), Rogers (6), Littell (7), Jaye (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Littell 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Jaye. HRs_Valencia, Santander; Polanco.
___
|Boston
|030
|000
|105—9
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
Velazquez, Kelly (4), Workman (5), Barnes (6), Smith (7), Elias (8), and Leon, Rei; Hu, Castillo (3), Hudson (4), Kittredge (5), Scribner (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Ramos, Moore. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Hu 0-1. Sv_Elias. HRs_Devers, Quiroz, Bogaerts, Espinal; Bauers.
___
|Atlanta
|010
|211
|000—5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Soroka (5), Wisler (7), Pfeifer (9), and Jackson, Scivicque; Biagini, Santos (4), Mayza (5), Alburquerque (6), Girodo (7), Rowley (8), Romano (9), and Martin, Pentecost. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Biagini 4-1. HRs_Riley, Ruiz, Franco; Hernandez.
___
|Houston (ss)
|002
|100
|110—5
|10
|2
|New York Mets
|111
|000
|114—9
|10
|1
McHugh, Paulino (4), Boshers (7), Armenteros (8), and Federowicz, Stubbs; Vargas, Lugo (3), Robles (7), Callahan (8), Bashlor (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido. W_Bashlor 2-2. L_Armenteros 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Cespedes, Evans, Nido.
___