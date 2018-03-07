Pepe the Frog cartoonist sues Infowars over poster sales

The cartoonist who created Pepe the Frog has sued the conspiracy-promoting website Infowars for selling a poster copying the character, which has become hijacked by racist internet trolls and far-right fringe figures.

The copyright infringement lawsuit against Infowars LLC was filed Monday in Los Angeles. It is the second that California-based cartoonist Matt Furie has brought as part of a legal campaign to reclaim his creation.

Infowars' website is the online platform for right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Furie's lawsuit says he didn't authorize the site to sell a poster that depicts the anthropomorphic frog alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump and others.

Jones described the lawsuit as a frivolous "publicity stunt."