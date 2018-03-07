Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' No. 1 with $66.3 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" held the No. 1 spot at the box office for the third week in a row by a wide margin over new openers "Red Sparrow" and "Death Wish."

"Black Panther" added $66.3 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to a staggering $501.7 million.

The R-rated Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller "Red Sparrow" finished a distant second with $16.9 million, while the Bruce Willis actioner "Death Wish" opened in third place with $13 million.

The comedy "Game Night" took fourth with $10.4 million in its second weekend, and Sony's family friendly "Peter Rabbit" came in fifth with $10 million in weekend four.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Black Panther," Disney, $66,306,935, 4,084 locations, $16,236 average, $501,706,972, 3 Weeks.

2. "Red Sparrow," 20th Century Fox, $16,853,422, 3,056 locations, $5,515 average, $16,853,422, 1 Week.

3. "Death Wish," MGM, $13,010,267, 2,847 locations, $4,570 average, $13,010,267, 1 Week.

4. "Game Night," Warner Bros., $10,412,496, 3,502 locations, $2,973 average, $33,240,262, 2 Weeks.

5. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $10,005,177, 3,607 locations, $2,774 average, $84,065,553, 4 Weeks.

6. "Annihilation," Paramount, $5,607,902, 2,112 locations, $2,655 average, $20,594,644, 2 Weeks.

7. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $4,438,090, 2,313 locations, $1,919 average, $393,139,443, 11 Weeks.

8. "Fifty Shades Freed," Universal, $3,400,505, 2,614 locations, $1,301 average, $95,689,965, 4 Weeks.

9. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $2,703,357, 1,407 locations, $1,921 average, $164,644,800, 11 Weeks.

10. "Every Day," Orion Distribution Company, $1,542,354, 1,669 locations, $924 average, $5,243,159, 2 Weeks.

11. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $1,461,602, 832 locations, $1,757 average, $57,455,578, 14 Weeks.

12. "The 15:17 To Paris," Warner Bros., $1,413,755, 1,803 locations, $784 average, $34,961,971, 4 Weeks.

13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,274,194, 770 locations, $1,655 average, $52,044,383, 17 Weeks.

14. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $937,658, 671 locations, $1,397 average, $80,392,627, 11 Weeks.

15. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $783,227, 914 locations, $857 average, $16,909,289, 15 Weeks.

16. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $696,160, 913 locations, $762 average, $55,550,377, 15 Weeks.

17. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $628,525, 715 locations, $879 average, $20,162,689, 10 Weeks.

18. "Lady Bird," A24, $568,742, 710 locations, $801 average, $48,321,868, 18 Weeks.

19. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $552,389, 511 locations, $1,081 average, $28,941,484, 13 Weeks.

20. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $516,392, 576 locations, $897 average, $24,545,230, 5 Weeks.

