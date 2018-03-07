He's the one: US women's goalie wants Bieber to take shot

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.

Rooney and the U.S. women's gold-medal hockey team appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night. She says she's still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.

Rooney says she'd like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a "Team Bieber" shirt under her USA jersey.

Rooney's stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson's triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed "Oops, I Did it Again." Fallon asked, "Heard from Britney Spears?" In fact, Rooney says she did get a tweet and thought that was "pretty cool."

During their celebration tour, the players also sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team is to attend two NHL games in the New York area Tuesday night.