Trial opens in US for Bolivian ex-president in 2003 killings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former president of Bolivia and his defense minister are being sued in connection with the shooting deaths of eight people during civil unrest in 2003.

The trial of former President Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada and Jose Carlos Sanchez Berzain began in U.S. federal court in Florida on Tuesday.

The case has been pending since 2007. It was brought by the families of the shooting victims under the Torture Victim Protection Act. The act authorizes lawsuits in the U.S. for extrajudicial killings in foreign countries.

The suit seeks unspecified damages from the two men, who have lived in the U.S. since fleeing Bolivia in 2003.

Jurors heard opening statements from attorneys for both sides Tuesday. They gave competing versions of what happened during heightened protests over the country's vast natural gas reserves.