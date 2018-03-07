F1 team Sauber signs Tatiana Calderon as test driver

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Formula One team Sauber says it has signed Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon as its test driver for 2018.

The 24-year-old Calderon was the team's development driver last season.

The team says "she will be completing simulator training sessions and coaching with engineers" during race weekends and at the team's headquarters in Switzerland.

Calderon said Tuesday she "has been able to substantially expand and develop my skills as a race driver, and I am convinced that I will be doing so throughout this year."

Sauber says Calderon started her racing career at age 9. She competed in the GP3 series that last two seasons, and will remain in the development series along with her role as Sauber's test driver.

The last woman to participate in an F1 race weekend was Susie Wolff with Williams, who took part in a practice session at the 2014 British Grand Prix. Before her, Italian Giovanna Amati competed with Brabham in 1992, but failed to qualify for a race in three attempts.

Spaniard Carmen Jordan was appointed a development driver for Lotus in 2015.

Sauber is debuting a partnership with Alfa Romeo this season, and its main drivers are Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc. The team finished last in the constructors' championship last season.

