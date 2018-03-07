Danny Glover shouted down at Airbnb rally by labor activists

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Protesters associated with a hotel workers' union have shouted down actor Danny Glover at a rally of Airbnb hosts calling for new regulations for home rental listings in New York state.

Glover had just begun speaking at Tuesday's gathering in the New York Capitol when protesters started yelling over him. The 71-year-old star of the "Lethal Weapon" series attempted to continue but then left the rally as the shouting continued.

The protesters accused the longtime liberal activist of betraying minorities by working as a paid adviser to Airbnb. Opponents say it drives up housing prices and hurts traditional hotels.

One protester said she was working on behalf of the Hotel Trades Council. The union is a leading Airbnb opponent.

Tuesday's event was held to support legislation easing regulations on Airbnb listings.