CAS hears dispute between FIFA, Palestinians

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Palestinian soccer federation is challenging FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport for shutting down debate on a dispute with the Israeli federation.

CAS says a scheduled two-day appeal hearing began Tuesday.

Palestinian officials have long urged FIFA to act against teams from settlements playing in the Israeli league. FIFA rules prohibit a federation from organizing games on another member's territory without permission.

At a May 2017 congress in Bahrain, FIFA delayed a decision on the dispute. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has since ended efforts to mediate between the two federations.

CAS says a verdict is expected within weeks. FIFA has an April 13 deadline for members to submit motions to its next congress, on June 13 in Moscow.