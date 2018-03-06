Coalition: Israel, Myanmar must go on children's blacklist

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A coalition advocating for children caught in conflict is urging Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to put government security forces in Israel, Myanmar and Afghanistan on a U.N. blacklist for killings and other violations of children's rights.

Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict also is calling on the U.N. chief to add several rebel groups in the Central African Republic, Congo's national police force, a Mali opposition group and the main opposition force in South Sudan to the blacklist.

The coalition of organizations said in a report Tuesday that Guterres should also determine whether several Kurdish groups, the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, international coalitions in Syria, and the armed forces in the Philippines should be added.

The blacklist is part of the secretary-general's annual report on children in armed conflict.