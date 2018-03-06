Greek anti-terrorism police arrest 5 in neo-Nazi crackdown

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say anti-terrorism police have cracked down on an allegedly violent neo-Nazi group, arresting five people allegedly linked to a string of arson attacks on far-left and migrant-related targets.

A police statement said eight houses have been searched in the greater Athens area and two provincial towns.

The statement says officers confiscated Molotov cocktails, 50 kilograms of explosives, shotguns, knives, cudgels, drugs and far-right banners and paraphernalia.

The five Greeks arrested on Tuesday are accused of belonging to a criminal organization, carrying out bombings and arson attacks, breaches of weapons laws and explosives possession.

The suspects are thought to be members of the Greek branch of the neo-Nazi Combat 18 group. Police say more residential searches are underway.