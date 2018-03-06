Rush on to restore power as another winter storm looms

BOSTON (AP) — Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds — and more outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that stretches from eastern Pennsylvania, across most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

More than a foot of snow is forecast for some interior areas.

Meanwhile, about 250,000 homes and business across the Northeast remain without power, down from about 2 million at the last storm's peak.

Con Edison says it still had 28,000 Westchester County, New York, customers without power on Tuesday morning, but expects to have the "vast majority" restored by 11 p.m.

National Grid says it hope to restore electricity to its Massachusetts and Rhode Island customers by midnight.