Dems: Did EPA security staffer steer contract to associate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are pressing Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt on whether a key member of his security team improperly steered a government contract to a personal business associate.

The Associated Press reported in December that EPA paid $3,000 to have Pruitt's office swept for hidden listening devices by Edwin Steinmetz, an ex-police officer who is a long-time government contractor. But in addition to operating his own business, Steinmetz also works as a vice president for a larger company called Sequoia Security Group.

Sequoia's chief executive is Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, a former Secret Service agent who has worked on the EPA administrator's around-the-clock security detail.

Sens. Tom Carper and Sheldon Whitehouse asked Pruitt in a letter sent Tuesday whether Perrotta used his position at EPA to give Steinmetz the contract.