Taipei City government joins Amazon Web Services program

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) Taipei City Government established a cooperative venture with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and seven local universities Tuesday.



The move marks an effort to promote cloud-based big data services and a platform that educational institutions can use by taking advantage of big data provided by the city, according to the city government.



With this venture, the city government has joined the AWS Public Data Set platform through which it will provide the public with access to the big data it generates, the Taipei City Department of Information Technology said in a statement.



Initially, 18 categories of big data services will be provided on the Taipei AWS platform, including real time public bus and metro train information, information on available parking spaces and tap water quality test results, the department said.



In addition, participating schools, which include National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University and National Cheng Kung University, will be provided with AI and data analysis-oriented cloud services through the AWS Educate program that can be used to facilitate teaching and talent cultivation, the department added.



Amazon Web Services, a business unit of Amazon.com, is a cloud services platform that offers customers computing power, database storage space, content delivery and other functions designed to help businesses achieve scale and grow.



Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-rong (林欽榮) said it is the city government's responsibility to promote the development of the data economy.



Taipei City Government is the first government body at any level in Asia to join the AMS Public Data Set program, whose members currently include the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States and the U.S. Census Bureau, Lin said, touting the venture as an important innovative movement for Taipei and Taiwan.



(By Liu Chien-pang and Elizabeth Hsu)

