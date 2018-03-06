The Latest: Cosby lawyers fighting to limit witnesses

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a pretrial hearing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case ((all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Bill Cosby is back in court for the second day of a hearing that will decide whether some of his accusers can testify at his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian is charged with assaulting and molesting a woman at his home outside Philadelphia more than 14 years ago.

Dozens of other women have also stepped forward to accuse Cosby of assault. Prosecutors are asking a judge to allow as many as 19 of them to take the witness stand as they try to show Cosby has a long history of sexual abuse.

The defense is making its arguments Tuesday. Cosby's lawyers say none of the other women should be allowed to testify because their allegations are old and impossible to defend.

The judge has said he'll rule at a later time.

___

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predators.

The 80-year-old Cosby will be back in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom on Tuesday as his lawyers try to convince a judge to block some of his dozens of accusers from testifying against him.

Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show he had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

They're also trying to insulate the accuser in his lone criminal case from attacks on her credibility.

Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury.

Cosby's lawyers have argued some of the accusers' allegations date to the 1960s and are impossible to defend against.