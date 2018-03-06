Sri Lanka opts to bowl in Independence Cup opener

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has won the toss and elected to field first against India in the opening match of the three-nation Independence Cup Twenty20 tournament on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is the third team in the tournament.

India has handed a maiden international cap to all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal