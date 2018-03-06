Columbus Crew owner, MLS review Ohio suit over possible move

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew say they're reviewing a lawsuit that Ohio's attorney general and the city of Columbus filed to stop the proposed team move to Austin, Texas.

The league and Precourt Sports Ventures said they anticipated having more comment Tuesday about the litigation, which was announced Monday.

The lawsuit cites a law that prohibits sports teams that have received public money from moving unless certain conditions are met. It was enacted after the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.

The law says teams using publicly supported facilities must provide six months of advance notice of a move and give cities or residents near sports facilities a chance to buy the team.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced the possible move last fall.