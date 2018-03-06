German police: child killing from 1991 solved, suspect held

BERLIN (AP) — German police have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing and killing a young girl in the eastern state of Thuringia almost three decades ago.

The case of 10-year-old Stephanie Drews was one of several unsolved child killings re-examined by a special police task force in recent years.

Police and prosecutors said Tuesday the suspect, a truck driver, was arrested Sunday in Berlin and has made a partial confession.

According to MDR television he was previously convicted for sexually abusing children.

Stephanie's body was found below the 'Devil's Valley Bridge' about 40 kilometers east of her hometown of Weimar in August 1991.

A televised appeal last year prompted a witness to come forward who remembered a partial license plate for a van spotted on the bridge.