Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore," except for him.

Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people. According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20 percent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year's show.

Trump tweets Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed toward the White House.