Elizabeth DeShong in a revival of Rossini's 'Semiramide'

NEW YORK (AP) — American mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong is getting her biggest break so far in a revival of Rossini's "Semiramide" at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

The opera will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide Saturday as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

DeShong has already sung a variety of smaller roles at the Met. But audiences may not have realized that she is an expert in the vocal ornamentations that Rossini demands of her character, the Assyrian commander Arsace.