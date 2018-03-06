WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--PSG-REAL MADRID

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain, trailing 3-1 from the first leg, faces two-time defending champion Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. After failing to reach the quarterfinals last season, big-spending PSG is under serious pressure not to fall short again. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

TEN--FEDERER EXHIBITION

SAN JOSE, Calif. — From his knees at the middle of the net, Roger Federer struck volley after volley right back at Jack Sock until the American star finally faltered. Federer just smiled. It was all in fun. And how could Federer not be loving life? He's the best in the world at age 36. That even sounds a bit strange to Federer himself. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Sebastian Vettel was fastest while Ferrari while McLaren struggled with reliability issues as the final week of Formula One preseason testing began Tuesday at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CYC--PARIS-NICE

CHATEL-GUYON, France — Arnaud Demare of France defends his lead in the third stage of Paris-Nice between Bourges and Chatel-Guyon. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-PORTO

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool takes a 5-0 lead into the second leg of its Champions League match against Porto, with the English team set to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron, Nance power Cavaliers past Pistons 112-90. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Penguins continue OT dominance in win over Flames. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Gamel out, Mariners thin in outfield, Ichiro could return. SENT: 700 words, photos.

