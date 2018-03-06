TLC ‘Fun Taiwan First Timer’ series to premiere in Taiwan on March 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A new “Fun Taiwan” series that features the Taiwan experience of newbie travelers who had never stepped outside the border of their country will be aired in Taiwan at 9 p.m. every Sunday following the premiere on March 11. .

“Fun Taiwan,” one of TLC's top travel shows, is the product of a joint effort of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau and TLC. The new “Fun Taiwan First Timer” broke away from the old series by casting 12 first-time international travelers and featuring their travel experiences in Taiwan.

The “Fun Taiwan First Timer” series will still feature Janet as the host as well as two new hosts, Sharon and Patty. In the new series, the hosts will take the first timers to travel through different destinations in the country, including city streets, the countryside, mountains and offshore islands, and participate in different activities and explorations.

The new series will be aired in other Asian countries beginning in April following the premiere in Taiwan on March 11.

Eric Lin (林坤源 ), director of Tourism Bureau's International Affairs Division, said he hopes that the new series can help promote Taiwan as a first-choice overseas destination for international visitors.

According to Tourism Bureau statistics, the numbers of international visitors to Taiwan have broken the 10 million mark three years in a row.

For interesting events in the process of production, please visit the Fun Taiwan First Timer official website or Fun Taiwan's Facebook fan page.