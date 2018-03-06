France wants a stop to sexist stereotypes in advertising

PARIS (AP) — Leading French advertisers and the country's broadcast watchdog are launching a nationwide campaign against sexist stereotypes in ads — from toy trucks marketed for boys to naked women selling vacuum cleaners.

They signed a charter Tuesday pledging to police advertising to abolish "sexist or sexualized stereotypes" of men, women, girls and boys.

Broadcasters and advertisers will submit a report on their efforts to fight sexism — and will face sanctions for any ads deemed "excessive."

Some people attending Paris Fashion Week worried the move could infringe on artistic freedom in France's influential fashion industry.

The charter comes amid a string of moves by President Emmanuel Macron's government in favor of women's rights. Signatories called the move part of the larger fight against violence and harassment of women.