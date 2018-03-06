Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has rejected a Turkish extradition request for the second of nine Turkish citizens alleged to be left-wing militants who were arrested in Athens late last year, days before a visit to Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has sought the extradition of Naci Ozpolat, 48, a Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, on charges of assisting a terrorist organization. He was one of nine people arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the United States and the European Union deem a terrorist organization.

Prosecutor Ourania Stathea on Tuesday recommended the court reject the extradition request on grounds there were risks of him being tried in Turkey for offenses other than those for which were listed on the extradition request.